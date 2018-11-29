Children’s Wonderland to open at Tam-O-Shanter on Dec. 7

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - The most wonderful time of the year is drawing near - Children’s Wonderland is set to open at Tam-O-Shanter.
Children’s Wonderland began as a Northwest Ohio holiday tradition 55 years ago. The annual display now is operated by the Sylvania Recreation Corporation at the Sports & Exhibition Center at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, 7060 Sylvania Ave.
The display will open on Dec. 7, 2018 and runs through December 24, 2018.
As always, dozens of classic exhibits will be on display, train rides will be available, and there is also an opportunity to take pictures with Santa.
This year, Children’s Wonderland will feature an enhanced Kid’s Zone (included in admission), coloring, letters to Santa, and more.
Children’s Wonderland also has a charitable partnership with United Way of Greater Toledo this year. Non-perishable food items will be collected during Children’s Wonderland hours to help supply area food banks with needed items.
In addition, there will be a raffle with some great prizes to help raise necessary funds supporting United Way’s “Adopt-A-Family,” a program providing financial health and human service support to Lucas, Wood and Ottawa county labor communities.
Individuals can enter the raffle by bringing a food item or making a monetary donation. All food items and Children’s Wonderland raffle proceeds will benefit our local community through United Way of Greater Toledo.
Donations can also be made by visiting United Way of Greater Toledo’s Facebook fundraiser by clicking here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1248849275256009/
For additional details, visit Children’s Wonderland’s website at: http://www.childrenswonderland.org
ADMISSION:
Adults 18+: $8
Children 2 & up: $6
Seniors: $6
Children under 2: FREE
HOURS:
Daily: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.