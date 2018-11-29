Auston Matthews scores twice in return, Maple Leafs win

Toronto's power play connected a third time in three successive chances, this time with the No. 2 unit, at 1:53 of the second when Marleau took a clever pass from Johnsson and fired upstairs on Dell for his sixth and Toronto's third goal with the man advantage against the NHL's top penalty killing unit. The 39-year-old Marleau, who played 19 seasons with the Sharks, scored against San Jose for the first time, giving him at least one goal against all 31 NHL franchises.