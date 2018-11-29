Akron Police: 14- and 15-year-old killed in double shooting

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Tragedy has struck in Akron as police investigate a suspected accidental shooting and suicide of two teen boys.
The double shooting unfolded at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the basement of a home in the 200 block of Grand Avenue, according to Akron Police.
A 14- and 15-year-old were killed, and officers are calling it a “negligent shooting.”
A group of teens met up at the home, where the 15-year-old began playing with a gun. The gun went off, striking the 14-year-old in the head.
The 15-year-old then turned the gun on himself, and pulled the trigger.
Both boys were taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
