18-year-old charged with murder in Lucas Co.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and is now facing aggravated robbery and murder charges in Lucas County Juvenile Court.
The charges are in relation to the death of Da’Quan Jordan back in March.
Jordan was found dead on March 17, just before 8 a.m. on Dorr Street after suffering from a gunshot wound.
The suspect was arrested on Nebraska Avenue on Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious person call was made from Jones Leadership Academy.
Police say they spotted him driving a stolen car.
When they tried to stop the suspect, they say he got out and ran, but was arrested a short time later.
As officers took him into custody, the car’s passenger, identified as a 16-year-old runaway, threw a backpack in a trash can inside Jones Leadership Academy. The backpack contained a firearm.
During the follow up investigation, detectives determined there was probable cause linking the 18-year-old suspect to Jordan’s murder.
The suspect was arraigned on Wednesday morning in Toledo Municipal Court on a charge of receiving stolen property and is being held on a $1 million bond.
This teen is the second person charged in Jordan’s death.
On Nov. 14, Randal Mullins was arrested by Toledo Police and charged with aggravated robbery and murder for his role in the incident.
If you have any information on unsolved homicides, please contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 – You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a monetary reward.
