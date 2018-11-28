Woman indicted in stabbing death of another woman in central Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A woman has been indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in the October stabbing death of another woman.
A Lucas County grand jury released an indictment Wednesday of Latoya Wiggins, 42, on charges of murder and felonious assault.
Toledo police arrested Wiggins on Oct. 17, after a fatal stabbing near Woodruff and Franklin Avenue.
Police say 50-year-old Yolanda Gibson was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex with at least one stab wound.
Gibson was taken to the hospital where she later died.
