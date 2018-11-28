Watch out for Facebook hoax

(WTOL) - A Facebook hoax is going around that you’ve probably already seen, along with millions of other Facebook users around the world.
Authorities are telling you to watch out for it.
Circa reports the messages come from one of your friends saying that they got another friend request from you and telling you to check out account. The message then urges you to forward it along.
The message has been confirmed as a hoax.
It is unclear on where the message is coming from or where it started it, but you are advised to ignore the message and delete it if you get one.
