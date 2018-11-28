Trial underway for accused serial rapist

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An accused serial rapist faced trial for the first time on Tuesday.
Terrell Wynn is charged with four counts of rape.
The jury who will decide his case is comprised mainly of women. Ten women and four men listened from the jury bench as prosecutors argue four victims experienced a similar story.
The victims met Terrell Wynn on dating and escort apps like “Skip the Games.”
He allegedly picked them up in a silver car. Then they say he brought them to secluded locations and forcibly raped them.
The alleged rapes occurred in April, May, and June of this year.
The three victims who took the stand on Monday said they were escorts who started selling their time for money in order to take care of themselves or their families. The second victim said she was discussing payment for her services with Wynn when he forced himself on her and raped her.
“And the next thing I know he grabbed me up by my neck, and then I got pulled into the back and I begged, ‘Don’t kill me, don’t kill me.’ He said ‘I’m not going to kill you.’ And that’s when I just gave up, and just let him have it however he wanted it,” the May 11 victim said.
“It doesn’t matter what I do for a living, it doesn’t give you the right to take it from me!” the June 16 victim shouted through tears.
She said Wynn also grew angry and forced himself on her when she brought up payment for her services.
The three victims who took the stand today did not recognize the names of any of the other victims. They also say they had never pressed rape charges before they met Terrell Wynn.
Two of the 14 jurors are alternates, and the judge is encouraging objectivity from each of them as the case is tried.
“So be very cautious of any social media you may use. Please stay away from any news broadcast media as well as print. Accidental recognition of ‘I see something,’ but not listening and getting rid of the page, that’s fine. But don’t go into it and read it, and try to erase it from your brain. That just doesn’t work,” Judge Gary Cook said.
The trial is set to resume on Wednesday around 11 a.m.
