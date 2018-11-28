TPS holding job fair today

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Public Schools want you to join their team.
The district is holding a job fair Wednesday and is looking to hire a variety of positions.
You can interview on site for positions such as:
- Bus driver
- Clerical substitutes
- Food service substitutes
- Paraprofessional substitutes
- Misc. laborer substitutes
- Substitute teachers
Bring your resume with previous work experience and 2 letters of reference, not from family or friends, to the job fair.
TPS requires the completion of a criminal records check through the FBI and BCI as well as a drug test.
If your background check shows you have been convicted of a crime and applicable laws prohibit your employment, the district will not be able to hire you. If your drug screen results come back unsatisfactory, the district will not be able to offer you employment.
The job fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thurgood Marshall Auditorium on North Summit Street.
