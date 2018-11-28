TPD asking for public’s help in IDing vehicle involving in double homicide

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a double homicide that occurred earlier this month.
Police say the vehicle, which appears to be a grey Dodge Avenger, fired several rounds into a stopped vehicle on Lewis and Sylvania around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 11.
The driver, Richard Villolovos, and the front seat passenger, Stevona Sandbridge-Turner, were both shot and killed.
Police say the occupants of the vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see the vehicle, do not approach.
Call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111 with the license plate number and/or names of the individuals associated with the vehicle.
