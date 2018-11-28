Single-vehicle crash closes road until 6 a.m.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One man was taken to the hospital after leaving a crash in west Toledo Tuesday night.
The crash happened on Jackman Road at Brame around 11 p.m.
Police say the driver drove his van off the roadway and into a pole, sheering the pole off at its base. The driver then left the scene of foot.
Police later located the driver by searching the neighborhood and finding his footprints. He was taken to the hospital for injuries.
Toledo Edison crews were called to the scene to repair the pole.
Jackman at Brame will be closed until 6 a.m.
