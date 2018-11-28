Rossford asks resident to fill out digital survey on future comprehensive plan

ROSSFORD (WTOL) - The city of Rossford wants to hear from their residents before moving forward on some potentially big economic development projects.
The city of Rossford has not compiled a comprehensive plan since the 1970′s.
That is why administration has decided to finally make one to begin moving forward with future growth opportunities for the city. This comes at a time where the city’s crossroads area off of Route 20 and the area across the street from the Toledo Hollywood Casino are primed for entertainment development.
But because the city hasn’t had a master plan like this for decades, they’re reaching out to the community first.
For the next 30 days, residents can fill out a simple survey online to express what they think should be done with the properties at the crossroads, the potential entertainment district at the casino, along with downtown and the marina district. It’s a chance to make sure everyone gets a say in the future of this community.
“These are the folks who hired us to represent them, and we want to make sure that we do a good job doing that. not only now, but going forward in the future,” said Rossford mayor Neil MacKinnon.
