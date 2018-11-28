Police chase leads to teen hitting 3 cars, 2 pedestrians near UT campus

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Three cars and two pedestrians were struck after a Waite High School student allegedly stole his mother’s car and evaded police on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at Douglas and Oakwood just before 12:30 p.m.
According to reports, the 16-year-old took his mother’s vehicle without permission and ran away. His mother went to Waite High School to report the incident when her son arrived to drop off his girlfriend. When the boy’s mother spotted him, she tried to block the car in with the car she was driving, leading to an altercation.
The boy abandoned the car he had drove there and instead took the car his mother had been driving and fled the scene.
Ohio State Highway Patrol eventually caught him speeding and tried to pull him over. When the boy failed to stop, OSHP continued to follow for a bit until the officers stopped the pursuit at the intersection of Dorr and Douglas.
The teen continued to speed northbound on Douglas until he ran a red light at the intersection of Douglas and Oakwood, striking three vehicles containing a total of seven people and two pedestrians who were crossing Douglas Rd.
The Waite High School student was arrested at the scene.
Five people were transported from the accident scene to various hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
All cars have been towed and Douglas is back open.
