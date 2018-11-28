Police arrest man hiding in Williams Co. home, woman who was also in the home

WILLIAMS COUNTY (WTOL) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with a warrant out for his arrest and a woman whose home he was hiding in.
Police received information that 28-year-old Joel Fackler of Pioneer at a home on County Road 11 Tuesday night. Fackler had an active warrant through the Williams County Adult Probation Department for his arrest.
Deputies performed a probation search on the home and found Fackler hiding inside. A K-9 officer also found several items related to narcotics inside the residence.
A search warrant was then executed by the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force and found narcotics with a street value of more than $10,000 and 2 loaded handguns.
Police arrested Fackler along with 27-year-old Brittany Dummit of Pioneer, who was also inside the home.
Dummit was arrested for obstructing justice, trafficking in methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines and weapons under disability.
Both Dummit and Fackler are being held at CCNO.
