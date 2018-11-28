Online sex ads rebound, months after shutdown of Backpage

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent subcommittee on Investigations looking into Backpage.com. The Pittsburgh-based software company says online sex ads have rebounded less than a year after government crackdowns fractured the nation's online sex-for-hire industry by shutting down its most notorious platform. The shutdown of Backpage.com in April contributed to a fall in the number of online sex ads and disrupted the marketplace. But now, software company Marinus Analytics recently announced that the average daily ad volume on the leading escort websites in the U.S. has surpassed ads posted on Backpage preceding its shutdown. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) (Cliff Owen)