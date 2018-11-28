Ohio State moves up to No. 6 in College Football Playoff before Big 10 Championship

Ohio State dominated Michigan on Saturday (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | November 28, 2018 at 8:23 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 10:16 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State University is currently at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking.

At the end of the week four teams will be selected to play in the playoff.

Here are the teams ahead of Ohio State:

No. 1 University of Alabama 12-0

  • The Crimson Tide will play against the University of George in the SEC Championship on Dec. 1.

No. 2 Clemson University 12-0

  • The Tigers will against play against the University of Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship on Dec. 1. 

No. 3 University of Notre Dame 12-0

  • They do not play a game this weekend

No. 4 University of Georgia 11-1

  • The Bulldogs will play against the University of Alabama in the SEC Championship

No. 5 University of Oklahoma 11-1

  • The Sooners will play against the University of Texas on Dec. 1 in the Big 12 Championship

No. 6 Ohio State University 11-1

  • OSU will play against Northwestern University on Dec. 1 in the Big 10 Championship

