Ohio State moves up to No. 6 in College Football Playoff before Big 10 Championship

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State University is currently at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking.
At the end of the week four teams will be selected to play in the playoff.
Here are the teams ahead of Ohio State:
No. 1 University of Alabama 12-0
- The Crimson Tide will play against the University of George in the SEC Championship on Dec. 1.
No. 2 Clemson University 12-0
- The Tigers will against play against the University of Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship on Dec. 1.
No. 3 University of Notre Dame 12-0
- They do not play a game this weekend
No. 4 University of Georgia 11-1
- The Bulldogs will play against the University of Alabama in the SEC Championship
No. 5 University of Oklahoma 11-1
- The Sooners will play against the University of Texas on Dec. 1 in the Big 12 Championship
No. 6 Ohio State University 11-1
- OSU will play against Northwestern University on Dec. 1 in the Big 10 Championship
