Money donated to Toledo Public Library on Giving Tuesday will go towards new Mott Branch Library

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Public Library said they are grateful for the donations they received on Giving Tuesday.
The money they received Tuesday is going toward the new Mott Branch Library.
Any gift over $25 will be recognized on a wall when the new building opens.
The Mott Branch is one of the five original branches built back in 1918. Its new location across the street will have a brand new look very soon.
“This branch will be completely different for customers. As you can see there’s going to be a lot of glass a lot of natural light and we really hope it serves as a beacon for this whole community,” said Terri Carrol' with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
Construction for the new building is on schedule and set to be done in the Spring of 2019.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.