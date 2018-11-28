Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge reopens Friday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge connecting downtown Toledo and East Toledo is scheduled to reopen at or before 3 p.m. on Friday.
The bridge was closed Sept. 24 for Toledo Waterways Initiative work to install an 84-inch pipe connecting a combined sewer overflow to a 5.2-million-gallon storage basin under International Park.
The Toledo Waterways Initiative is a federally-mandated program requiring the city of Toledo to reduce sewage discharges into its waterways. For more information on the program, go to www.ToledoWaterwaysInitiative.com.
“We are on track to meet the Nov. 30 deadline to reopen Main Street and the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge, as well as the north end of Richard W. Boers Drive,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “I want to thank everyone who was affected by the bridge closure for their understanding and patience.”
E.S. Wagner and the project construction management team adjusted paving plans because of weather and worked to reopen the roadways by the Nov. 30 goal. Base asphalt has been completed on all impacted roadways. The asphalt surface course will be placed on Main Street and the north end of Richard W. Boers Drive in the spring.
