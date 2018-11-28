Local couple helps families in need

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thanks to one local couple, more than 300 kids in our area will be waking up to gifts under their tree this Christmas.
The “Secret Santa” has asked to remain anonymous, but they’re generosity doesn’t go unnoticed.
“There are kids in need everywhere, I don’t care what society or what economic area you’re in..kids still need help,” said the anonymous door.
She’s been doing “Secret Santa” for 16 years at Springfield Schools, and five years at Maumee Schools.
It all started with donating to one family and it has continued to grow. Now she buys or makes gifts for nearly 300 kids.
“I was a child who didn’t have a lot, now this is my opportunity to turn around and help other people,” she said.
Families in need apply for the Secret Santa program and the first 100 kids at each school will receive about seven gifts each. Maumee students spent their afternoon wrapping up those 700 gifts.
A Senior at Maumee has been part of helping with the program for three years because she wants these kids to have something to look forward to on Christmas morning.
“I just like the whole giving back aspect of it. To think there are kids out there that wouldn’t have as many gift, who wouldn’t only get like on. I think it’s great she’s out here doing this for people,”Erica Conner said.
The “Secret Santa” said she has three purposes for what she does; first, is to provide gifts to children in need, second, is to inspire these high school students to pay it forward and finally, to encourage the community to help local families.
