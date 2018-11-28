Inventor of Grypmat and UT grad to speak at Thursday event

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A University of Toledo graduate whose invention was featured on the show Shark Tank and is ranked in Time Magazine’s top inventions of 2018, will be speaking in town Thursday night.
Tom Burden invented the Grypmat while he was a mechanical engineering student at the University of Toledo and a weapons mechanic at the 180th fighter wing. His special tool box can stick to any surface, and was even featured on Shark Tank.
And now, it has been ranked as one of the top 50 inventions of 2018 by Time magazine, and the Grypmat is even featured front and center on the cover.
Now a successful businessman, Tom is returning to UT to speak at their Engineering Leadership Institute.
He will explain his process of getting his invention off the ground, but also mention how UT has many resources available to help burgeoning business ideas at their Launchpad Incubation center.
He also plans to let people know that no matter how big or small an idea, you can accomplish those goals wherever you are.
“People look around them and they see what they don’t have, when you really need to focus on what you do have to get what you need. So, Toledo is a perfect example of that, seeing what resources are around you and it can propel you to wherever you need to go,” said Burden.
The Engineering Leadership Institute is open to the public, and anyone can attend Thursday night at the University of Toledo’s Brady Hall at 5:30 p.m.
