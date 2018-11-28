House on Worley property demolished, Sierah’s Law moving foward

FULTON COUNTY (WTOL) - Sierah Joughin was just 20 years old when she was killed by James Worley.
His house was demolished, Wednesday.
Sierah’s family was awarded the property in a civil suit. While the house is gone, the barn where Sierah was found, will stay throughout Worley’s appeal.
Sierah’s Aunt, Tara Ice told WTOL 11, closure isn’t the right word just yet, but that’s what they’re working towards.
Also part of that effort is Sierah’s Law. The law would create a violent offender database in Ohio for those convicted of third-degree felonies and higher, making them easier to trace.
Sierah’s family said such a registry could have saved her life.
Sierah's law passed the Senate. There was a hearing in the House, Tuesday in which several people presented opposition testimony, including a representative from the University of Toledo, who said registries have not proven to reduce crime or enhance public safety.
Senator Randy Gardner, the sponsor of the bill, told WTOL 11 he’s hopeful the bill will come up for a vote of the full House in the next week or two.
He said he believes there’s strong bipartisan support and is feeling good that the bill will pass.
