GoodRx helps woman for second time, pays for Uber while unable to drive

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We first introduced you to Melisa Gumpf back on October 23.
Being without insurance and facing expensive prescription costs, Gumpf found help through the website GoodRx.
Dealing with a setback due to being off her medications, GoodRx is stepping up in another way.
Back in 2011, Doug Hirsch started GoodRx after facing similar circumstances as Gumpf.
"I had a prescription back in 2010 that I took to a pharmacy and was given a crazy, high price, it was over $400," Hirsch said.
After taking it to another pharmacy and getting a very different price, Hirsch figured there's got to be a way to compare prices without going pharmacy-to-pharmacy.
“When we started GoodRx our feeing was, ‘Hey, let’s see if we can get this information just so we can help consumers understand what they’ll pay when they show up to the pharmacy,'” Hirsch said. “Along the way we found incredible ways for the consumers to save even if they had insurance.”
For Gumpf, the help didn’t stop at GoodRx, after hearing her story, Hirsch wanted to help even more.
"When we see an opportunity to do more and just ultimately help someone get their meds, I couldn't resist," Hirsch said.
GoodRx made a major difference for Gumpf in finding affordable options for filling her prescriptions, but it came after she had a seizure requiring her to start over on her journey of getting her license back.
“You have to be seizure free for so long before you can have a driver’s license again," Gumpf said. "And I was halfway there. Now I have to start all over again and that was frustrating.”
Shortly after Gumpf’s story aired, WTOL received an e-mail from GoodRx.
It said in part, “We were hoping to find a way to help her current situation, such as getting her a gift card for Lyft or Uber so she can take her kids to school as she waits to get her driver’s license.”
"Sometimes getting to the pharmacy is really hard and so we want to help people with delivery or to help people basically get whatever healthcare they want, whenever they need it, at an affordable price," Hirsch said.
Gumpf received $200 on her Uber account from GoodRx.
“I was shocked," she said. "I thought that was pretty cool. I certainly didn’t expect that to happen.”
Clearly a surprise, one that will provide her with more than 20 Uber rides, something that will make a big difference for this mom of two.
“It’ll help me be more independent," Gumpf said. "I won’t have to try and find rides to doctor’s appointments or to get my kids places every time we have to go somewhere, so it definitely relieves a lot of stress, that’s for sure.”
Gumpf is just over the halfway mark of getting her license back, but until that day comes, the generosity from GoodRx will continue to be much appreciated.
“It’s certainly nothing that you would expect from anybody," Gumpf said. "The website definitely helped more than enough, I’ve already saved hundreds of dollars, so being helped more was very nice.”
It fits well into the company mission of GoodRx.
“It’s just common decency, I look for these stories. Late at night after I spend my day doing the business stuff here, I cruise around looking to understand both where our impact is on people, and where we’re missing, and what gap do we not fill," Hirsch said. "We continue to look for opportunities where we can go the extra mile and do something. That’s the kind of thing we like to do, and the kind of thing we’ll continue to do.”
