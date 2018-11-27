Florida man clings to hang-glider over Swiss mountains after pilot forgets to attach harness

NORTH PORT, FL (WWSB) - A North Port resident posted a video on Youtube showing a terrifying experience of him hang-gliding over the Swiss mountains.
Chris Gursky says this was his first day on vacation in Switzerland.
Chris Gursky explains in the Youtube video that the pilot forgot to attach his harness to the glider. So, when they took off Gursky’s body dropped and the pilot had to try to hold on to him while flying the glider with one hand.
Gursky says upon impact he suffered a fragmented distal radius fracture in his right wrist, which required surgery. He had a titanium plate and seven screws installed into his wrist and he was released from the hospital the next day.
Additionally, Gursky tore his left bicep tendon from holding on to the metal bar for such a long time.
Gursky still has his sense of humor after such a terrifying experience and said, “I want to go hang-gliding again as I didn’t get to enjoy my first flight.”
