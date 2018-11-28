First Alert Forecast: Gloomy, wintry feel all day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Cloudy skies, cold and brisk with temperatures in the low and middle 20s this morning with wind chill in the teens.
A few light snow showers and isolated snow flurries are possible through mid-morning. It will remain cloudy and cold this afternoon with a gloomy and wintry feel all day.
Highs remain frigid, only in the low 30s. It will remain in the 30s through the end of the work week.
Rain will be expected, possibly steady and soaking for the start of the weekend on Saturday. It will turn much warmer with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
It will remain mild into Sunday with a few showers possible.
