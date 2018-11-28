Fed: Some US businesses' debt at highest level in 2 decades

FILE- In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell listens to a question during a news conference in Washington. The Federal Reserve is signaling potentially vulnerable spots in the financial system, citing U.S. businesses’ debt at the highest levels in more than two decades and risky debt growing. The Fed's report issued Wednesday, Nov. 28, was its first assessing the stability of the U.S. financial system. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh)