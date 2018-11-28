Father sees daughter first time as a free man, after spending 27 years in prison for murder he says he didn’t commit

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Charles Jackson, 54, went to prison in December 1991 after being convicted of attempted murder and murder.
He was released Tuesday after 27 years. The Innocence Project says he was wrongfully convicted because evidence that would have cleared him was never presented at his trial.
Jackson and his family appeared in court to ask the judge for his release. The judge agreed to let Jackson out on $50,000 bond until his new trial, which is expected to begin in January.
His daughter, Ciarra Jackson-Bolden, had this to say in anticipation of her father’s release:
“I was in my mother’s womb, I was still a baby. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this, my whole life for this, but I’m not gonna cry on camera. I’ve been waiting for this forever, forever, I’ve always wanted my father in my life, I’m about to pass out -- I’m about to pass out.”
As Charles was set free, Ciarra ran into his arms.
She screamed and cried, overjoyed at her father’s freedom.
An eyewitness to the murder says he knows Charles Jackson, and that Jackson was not at the scene and played no part in the crime. He also says he was never called to testify, even though police had reportedly spoken to him.
