Fate of migrants remains unclear as White House defends border response

(CNN) - The fate of thousands of migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. southern border remained unclear on Tuesday, after violence broke out over the weekend at one of the busiest ports of entry.
Border patrol officials toured the area, getting a first-hand look at the migrant crisis as it simmers across the border in Tijuana.
“It was a very dynamic and very dangerous situation,” said Robert Perez, the deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.
Perez was one of the officials touring the area.
“What is unique and uncommon is the nature of this caravan,” he said. “The size of the caravan itself. It presents a significant challenge in this entire area and something that we're entirely committed to, border security.
On Sunday, border patrol agents fired tear gas at hundreds of migrants attempting to cross the border.
Agents said it was in self-defense, as some migrants were throwing rocks.
The incident, however, became an international flashpoint. Mexico’s foreign ministry is now asking the U.S. to investigate the it.
Meanwhile, President Trump defended the border patrol's actions, while threatening to close the border
He said violence, or migrants charging the border, would cause him to close it.
“With a closed border it's very easy to stop, with an open border it's not,” Trump said.
The White House on Tuesday reiterated those sentiments.
“Law enforcement officials have used appropriate non-lethal force to protect themselves and prevent an illegal rush across the border,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.