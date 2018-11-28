Family of 8 escapes apartment fire in central Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A family of 8 escaped a fire that affected their apartment complex in central Toledo.
The fire happened on 222 Avondale early Wednesday morning.
The fire has since been put out.
The family said they had a newborn baby in the house who is just 3 days old. They said they grabbed the baby and got out of the home.
The family said they lost everything.
Investigators are on their way to the scene to determine what started the fire. Crews believe the fire started in the kitchen.
