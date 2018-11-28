BGSU names new head football coach

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The new head coach of the Bowling Green University football team has been announced.
Scot Loeffler will now take over at the helm for the Falcons. Loeffler comes to Bowling Green after serving as Deputy Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator at Boston College, as well as stops at Michigan, Central Michigan, Florida, Temple, Auburn and Virginia Tech.
During his time at Florida, he coached under former BGSU coach and current Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
He also spent a year as the quarterback coach for the Detroit Lions, and coached 7 quarterbacks who went on to play in the NFL: Tom Brady, Tim Tebow, Brian Griese, Chad Henne, Drew Henson, John Navarre and Logan Thomas.
Loeffler will be the 20th coach of the BGSU football program.
“We are pleased to welcome Scot Loeffler as our next head football coach,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “I would like to thank Athletics Director Bob Moosbrugger for his leadership during this search process. A native of Ohio and former collegiate quarterback, Scot is an experienced coach and proven leader in both the NCAA and NFL arenas. I am confident he shares our commitment to fostering a winning program that supports our student-athletes on and off the field the right way.”
A native of Ohio, Loeffler played quarterback at Michigan and earned his undergraduate degree in history with a minor in political science. His wife Annie is a BGSU grad, and they have three children.
“I am thrilled for Scot, Amie, Luke, Alexis and Mary Elizabeth to join the BGSU family,” Moosbrugger said. “Scot is a great match for BGSU. He is a veteran coach, an Ohio native, served under Hall of Fame coaches, and is regarded as one of the top offensive minds in college football. He is a great leader, teacher, and developer of young men in competition, in the classroom and in the community. I am excited to work together and support our vision for BGSU Football.”
