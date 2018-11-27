With fewer than 24 hours before new Jeep Wrangler pickup reveal, local assembly workers are excited for what’s next

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s been anticipated for months, even years: The assembly of a new Jeep pickup truck.
On Wednesday, we’ll finally understand how Toledo plays a part in its assembly.
The new pickup will be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
"We're building it here," Toledo assembly complex manager Chuck Padden said. "It's a beautiful vehicle. All reports are it's hitting all the marks that everybody wanted to see."
But for the public, there has not been a whole lot to see so far. Aside from “spy photos” of what appear to be the covered-up vehicle, mum has been the word from FCA.
However, that doesn't mean excitement is lacking at the plant where the truck will be put together.
"It's gonna be an awesome vehicle," said Vickie Marino, a plant employee. "I don't really know anything about it because I haven't seen it yet, but what I've heard about it from people that are working on it, it's awesome."
FCA said some current employees will be re-assigned to work on the truck when production begins. It's unclear how many new jobs will be created to work on the truck, but for employee Joe Franks, it's reassuring to know his company is committed to Toledo.
"I know a lot of my fellow union members were concerned that, you know, they talked about maybe moving the Wrangler," Franks said. "That's a big part of Toledo. So it's nice that FCA saw the value in our workforce and decided to give us an additional product to replace losing the Cherokee."
“So as long as we have jobs here in Toledo, it strengthens the community altogether and we just all grow stronger together,” Padden added.
Padden said you need to look beyond the 5,600 employees at the plant itself to understand just how large the economic impact is and will continue to be.
"When you think of the employment levels here, a lot of times people think of the employment just within that side of the fences here at the Toledo complex," he said. "We've got 4,000 jobs that support us directly just here in northwest Ohio. So the economic imprint is huge."
The Los Angeles Auto Show runs Friday-Dec. 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The new vehicle releases are scheduled to occur now through Thursday, according to the auto show news release.
