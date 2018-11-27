TPS board to vote on possible discipline for Start principal, assistant principal

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Possible discipline for two Start High School administrators is on the line at tonight’s Toledo Public Schools board of education meeting.
According to TPS Board of Education documents, the board will vote on a recommendation to suspend the principal of Start High School, Edward Perozek, without pay for three days. The board will also consider a suspension of Start’s acting assistant principal, Kenneth Rosplohowski.
There is an ongoing investigation at Start after an incident was reported at the school in October. In that incident, according to police reports, a Start High School teacher was accused of assaulting a student with a baseball bat.
Police reports state that on Oct. 12, a 16-year-old student claims they went into a teacher’s classroom to purchase a homecoming ticket when the teacher allegedly yelled, “Get the hell out of here,” then grabbed a baseball bat and walked toward the student, with the bat pushing them into the hall.
The report also claims the teacher then bent the student’s fingers back, before placing the student in a choke hold.
According to the teacher, though, this isn’t exactly what happened.
The teacher, whom WTOL is not identifying due to lack of charges pressed, told police the student entered the classroom cursing and yelling at the teacher before being asked to leave and the teacher “nudging” the student out with a baseball bat.
The teacher also said that while in the hallway, the student took an “offensive position, as if to swing.”
That’s when the teacher “gained control” of the student until the CPO and assistant principal arrived.
While there won’t be an investigation done by police, TPS officials said they’re taking the matter very seriously.
The teacher is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the school investigation.
