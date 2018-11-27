Toledo mayor names new city finance director

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thomas Skrobola has been named the new city finance director by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.
Skrobola previously was the city of Kalamazoo chief financial officer before resigning in May according to MLive.com According to the story, he did not resign because of any disciplinary reasons.
“Tom has been a leader in municipal government finance for more than two decades,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said in a news release. “His experience and expertise makes him an excellent person for this important position. As director of management services and chief financial officer for the city of Kalamazoo, his team confronted many challenging issues with success.”
Skrobola had been property tax manager for the city of Detroit since August. He was responsible for managing the property tax process for the city of Detroit, involving more than $200 million of annual revenue. His accomplishments include redesigning the property tax refund process to be more efficient and designing the innovative Property Tax Savings Plan.
Melanie Campbell has been acting as interim director since Kapszukiewicz took office.
In past years, the job of Toledo city finance director has been mired in controversy, especially following the resignation of director George Sarantou. Under his tenure, $8.2 million was found to be sitting idle in the budget.
This discovery led to an investigation into a decade of city finances.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.