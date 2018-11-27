Tips to protect yourself from holiday scams

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but it could quickly become a nightmare if you fall victim to one of the many holiday scams floating around this time of year.
The Monroe Police Department says it’s important to be extra vigilant during the holidays, as there is always a significant increase in online shopping and financial scams and mail/package delivery thefts.
The police department offers these tips to make sure you don’t get scammed:
- Use only known, secure websites for shopping. There are many fake shopping sites that appear legit, but are designed specifically to obtain your credit card information. Police say they are very realistic as they directly mimic legitimate sites. After entering your payment information, however, whatever you wished to buy is never sent and your credit card information is then used by the scammer or sold to someone else.
- Utilize package delivery options. It is also recommended that you try as hard as you can not to leave delivered packages on your door step for a long period of time. Ask a friend or family member to pick up the packages if needed.
- Watch out for Mystery or Secret Shopper scams. These scams consist of sending the victim a check which includes both their payment and the funds to use as a “Secret Shopper.” The victim is instructed to deposit the check into their account and then go to legitimate stores to “test” the in-store money transfer service such as Western Union or MoneyGram by writing some of the deposited funds back to them. The victim might also be instructed to test reloadable gift cards by buying them and sending back their numbers. Police say the check that is deposited is always fake, leaving the victim out thousands of dollars.
- Police say a legitimate company will not ask you to pay a fee to receive a prize. They also won’t ask to be paid with gift cards or wire transfers. If you’re not sure about a company’s legitimacy, a quick Google search should answer that question for you. There are also several websites dedicated to identifying Financial Scams and Fraud that you can check, such as the FBI’s website.
