Stretching Your Dollar: How to get out of debt

Don't let this ruin your Christmas, but American's credit card debt will hit an all-time high this year.
Three years ago, one young couple had some big debt. Now, it’s all gone.
Jamie and Ryan have been together 3 years, married a year-and-a-half.
“I accumulated a lot of debt in college, picked up all the student loans I could, even bought a horse. Took out the max amount and thought, ’Great! I have a couple thousand dollars to spend.' I maxed out ten credit cards. I lived it up,“ Jamie said.
Jaimie’s a teacher and Ryan’s a CPA. Their salaries couldn’t keep up with the bills. So to work down staggering debt, it was time to change.
“This stuff was never taught to you in high school, college, even in my professional career...not something you work on,“ Ryan said.
What did they do? You’ve heard it before. Get a budget to see where every dollar goes. Attack the smallest debt and work up.
However, here’s something most aren’t willing to do: never go out to eat, at all, for a year.
“For me, I didn’t buy one item of clothing for a year. We realized I don’t need to. I have all the clothes I need, all the shoes I need. What is the bare minimum we can live by?“ Jamie said.
“At the end of the day, people don’t know where all their money goes. All of a sudden, end of the month, you’ve got ten days left and you’re out of money 'cause you haven’t been paying attention,“ Ryan said.
Here’s something else: they stopped giving Christmas gifts!
“My siblings and I decided, ‘You know what? I give you a gift card and you a gift card. You give me a gift card and you give me a gift card...’ We decided, 'Why don’t we NOT do Christmas anymore?"
Instead they give money to charity, help others. No Christmas stress.
Now that Jamie and Ryan are debt free, they’re saving money.
When kids come along in a few years, they’ll get a college fund going.
