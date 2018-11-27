Statewide search is on for missing Dayton man with dementia

By WTOL Newsroom | November 27, 2018 at 3:15 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 3:15 PM

DAYTON (WTOL) - A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Dayton Police Department after a man with dementia failed to return to his residence on Tuesday.

At 10:15 a.m., John Hart, Jr., 91, drove away from his home and did not return.

This took place in Montgomery Co., OH on Hazel Avenue in Dayton.

Hart is a white male, 5′9″ tall, and weighs 205 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a tan 2003 Mercury Sable with an Ohio plate numbered ARZ6078.

You are asked to call 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.

