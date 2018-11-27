'SpongeBob SquarePants’ creator dies at 57

(WTOL) - Stephen Hillenburg, creator of the beloved Nickelodeon show “SpongeBob SquarePants,” died on Tuesday.
Nickelodeon first made the announcement on Twitter.
Hillenburg was diagnosed with ALS in 2017.
According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Hillenburg was a writer on a number of hit Nickelodeon shows, including “SpongeBob,” “Rugrats” and “Rocko’s Modern Life,” and was nominated for seven prime time Emmys throughout his career.
Of course, his most famous credit is “SpongeBob SquarePants,” which was created in 1999.
IMDb cites Hillenburg as a lover of marine life. According to the database, he completed a degree in natural-resource planning and interpretation, from Humboldt State University. He went on to pursue a master’s degree program in experimental animation at the California Institute of the Arts, in Valencia.
Nickelodeon stated on Twitter that they observed a moment of silence on Tuesday to honor his life and work.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.