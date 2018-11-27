Red Cross offering incentive to bring in critical donors

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood right now. The holiday season is tough, in terms of donations.
“People are busy. They’re with friends. They’re with family. It’s the holidays. Out of sight, out of mind type of thing. You know, we had a very tough summer,” said American Red Cross Donor Recruitment Representative, Angie O’Brien. “Now we’re heading into the holiday season which is making a critical situation that much more critical.”
So to bring in donors, the Red Cross is offering $5 Amazon gift cards to folks who make a life-saving donation through December 19th.
“We’re hoping that whether it’s a first-time donor or repeat donor, they’re gonna bring some friends and family out and they’re gonna set a pattern, a schedule, and continue to do it when you can,” said O’Brien.
It takes about an hour to donate and even faster if you use the rapid pass system online which allows donors to answer some health history before they come in to donate.
Longtime donor, Brian Kimball said it’s time well spent. You could save up to three lives with one blood donation.
“It’s not very painful and there’s plenty of room here, so come on out and help,” said Kimball.
To find a blood drive near you, visit here.
