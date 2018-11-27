Perrysburg Township Trustee speaks out about Perrysburg Police Chief

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - Perrysburg Township Trustee Gary Britten feels their neighboring police chief cannot be trusted.
“I think it was the attitude of the police chief, now this is my opinion, but the attitude of the police chief was that you know what I don’t need to help these guys,” said Britten.
Chief Daniel Paez of the Perrysburg city Police Department failed to help the Perrysburg Township police department in a situation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting over the summer.
A report conducted by the Lucas County sheriff’s office cited concerns regarding the actions of Chief Paez.
“He gets paid to make those decisions. If he’s not capable of making the right decisions, then he needs to step down,” said Britten.
Members of the Perrysburg City council have called for Chief Paez to step down. Residents also have mixed feelings on the matter.
One woman who preferred to remain anonymous said she knows members of the Perrysburg Township Police Department, who were on scene that day. She believes Chief Paez should step down because she knows how it has affected those officers.
Other local residents questioned the chief's intentions for pulling his officers off the scene that day. But some feel the chief did nothing wrong.
Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin said a recommendation from his administration will come in January.The Perrysburg Police Department is unable to publicly comment on this matter.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.