OSHP: Fewest fatalities seen this Thanksgiving in 27 years

(WTOL) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol have released the statistics for this year’s Thanksgiving travel, showing it was the safest in 27 years.
From Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, six people were victims of deadly crashes.
This number ties the record set in 1991 for the safest Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
“We are always pleased to see a decrease in lives lost on Ohio’s roadways,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “However, we can’t settle until the number of fatalities is zero. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is committed to keeping you and your family safe on our roads, every day and every night."
Troopers arrested 502 drivers for OVI, made 257 drugs arrests and issued 1,538 seat belt violations in that same period.
