Oregon City Council approves raised water, sewer rates for residents

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Oregon city council voted to approve water and sewer rates for their residents Monday night.
The average Oregon customer can expect a monthly increase of $12 a month for both water and sewer phased over three years.
City leaders said they haven’t raised rates like this in nearly a decade.
They said that it’s needed now because of inflation, treatment for Microsystin, aging infrastructure and to repair water and sewer lines in their system.
Oregon serves 7,500 customers spread out over 28 square miles.
