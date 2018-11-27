Northeast Ohio schools are teaching students how to 3D print: There’s one reason that could be dangerous

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -There has been a lot of talk about 3D printers lately. The devices, which are still fairly costly but can be as cheap as $200, print actual objects from a single blueprint, typically out of plastic.
However, with the technology becoming more pervasive, there are questions. How safe is this technology? How do we ensure it's being used for the right reasons?
At St. Ignatius High School, students start learning 3D printing early. They have their own lab with a dozen different machines.
"I’m currently working on a project where I'm replicating all the us air force fighter aircraft from the days of World War II to modern days,” said Kris Callieham, a St. Ignatius student.
He’s doing it with a 3D printer. The device uses a blueprint to produce the model out of plastic. sometimes it takes minutes. sometimes days. or weeks.
"The way in which we use 3D printing, at least in that class, is to really make designs come alive off the computer,” said Jon Jarc, St. Ignatius Educational Technologist. “In a lot of what we’ve done so far students would spend a lot of their time inside the computer. 3D printing has allowed us to take those designs and make them real.”
It sounds like science fiction, but it’s not.
"Most guys like you can see them on a screen and within a couple hours, they can hold it in their hands or if it has moving parts,” said Tom Franczyk, a St. Ignatius student. “They can play with it and see from the screen to the real world."
This real-world application is the part that scares some people. 3D printing made news when blueprints for guns and knives leaked online, sparking concern that someone would try to print them at home--and use them.
To ask these questions, I went to B3 Innoations, a Cleveland-based company that makes plastic goods with 3D printers. They hold meet-ups each month, teaching people how to use the technology safely.
"A risk that you need to consider, this is off-gasing melted plastic, so opening a window or making sure you're not working in an enclosed space is something to be aware of,” said Nate Ruehs.
Ruehs says he knows that’s not the only danger people consider when they think about 3D printing.
“I think the positives outweigh the negatives, but of course I’m going to say that. I like 3D printing. 3D printing is a slow process,” said Ruehs. “You’re not going to print something quick enough that it’s going to get you in trouble. I think that it’s important for parents to be aware of what kids are printing and really take an interest in it.”
Matthew Sessions, another 3D printer enthusiast who came to the B3 Innovations meetup, says 3D printed weapons aren’t what they seem.
“People tend to ascribe more capabilities to them than they really have, and people say, oh, they have 3D printers now that will print in metal, at precisions of 1/1000th of an inch,” he said. “With those, yeah, you can print out some gun parts for sure, but those 3D printers also cost about $6,000 and take up a room.”
However, many 3D printer enthusiasts say the benefits far outweigh the negatives.
They can help create new technologies, build prosthetic limbs, and make manufacturing far simpler and cheaper for small businesses.
Back at St. Ignatius, Kris Callieham is preparing to put the finishing touches on his airplane model project. He says what he learned here will help him in his career.
“It’s a marvel what we can do with technology these days,” he added.
