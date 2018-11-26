Neighbor charged in Mayfield Heights arson where mother, daughter found dead

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The neighbor of a mother and her young daughter has been arrested and charged in the deadly arson fire in Mayfield Heights, police say.
The Mayfield Heights chief of police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Dominique Swopes on Monday afternoon.
Police say Swopes faces murder charges for the deaths of Rebecca Pletnewski, 41, and her 8-year-old daughter Olivia Schneider, who were found dead inside their Longwood Road residence on Nov. 20.
The county medical examiner says Pletnewski died of cervical compression with sharp injuries while the young girl died of smoke inhalation. Both deaths have been ruled a homicide.
Swopes was initially brought in for questioning on the day of the fire, then released later that night due to lack of evidence.
Investigators were able to collect enough evidence to charge Swopes with the murders over the next few days. He was then arrested on Nov. 23 without incident.
The preliminary motive at this time, according to the chief of police, is linked to Swopes’ unwanted advances towards Pletnewski over the 7-month period where the two lived nextdoor to each other.
Two counts of aggravated murder and arson charges have been filed against Swopes.
The funeral for both family members was held on Monday with a community vigil planned for Nov. 29.
Swopes will appear in court at a date to be determined later.
