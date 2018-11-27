Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam going around the area.
They say a scammer is calling from the number 419-862-7359 and stating they are Lt. Williams with the sheriff’s office.
The scammer goes on to say that the victim they are calling has missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.
This is similar to a scam going around in Fulton County, where the scammer also tells victims that there is a warrant out for their arrest.
Both the Fulton County and Lucas County Sheriff’s Offices advise you to not talk to the scammer or give them any information and hang up the phone if you get either of these calls.
