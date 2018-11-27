$70K Wood County courthouse murals restoration begins

WOOD COUNTY, (WTOL) - A push underway in Wood County to make sure a special piece of their history will be around for years to come.
After the Wood County courthouse was opened in 1896, a Findlay-based artist was commissioned to paint two large murals inside of the large third floor atrium.
One depicts the height of the Wood County oil industry at the turn of the 20th century.
The other is of Fort Meigs in it’s prime in the early 1800′s.
The murals had been officially cleaned once before, but recently county officials have noticed some deterioration on them .Cracks have slowly appeared in the plaster, and some of them have caused chunks of paint to completely fall off.
That is why the county recently approved to spend $70,000 for the McKay Lodge art conservation laboratory out of Oberlin to restore the murals to their original glory.
The $42,000 is for the restoration itself, while $22,000 was used to rent the scaffolding for the project.
The hope is the restoration will repair the murals, allowing them to continue as a staple of the community for generations to come.
“In part that involves actually gluing the paint that was falling off, gluing it back down. And in the other cases where the paint is missing, they will repaint and blend it right in,” said Andrew Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.
This restoration project is expected to be completed by February.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.