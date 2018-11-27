Go 419 Must-Do List: Week of Nov. 26

The Gibsonburg holiday tradition continues with the Ugly Christmas Sweater Run and Walk. The 5K (3.1 mile) run and walk will start and finish at Hilfiker Elementary School in Gibsonburg at 9 a.m. As in years past, entry fee for this great event will be a new and unwrapped toy or non-perishable food items. Toys are distributed to young people from the community by the Gibsonburg Ministerial Association and food items are placed on the shelves of the Gibsonburg Food Pantry. Limited edition event shirts are on sale by pre-order and while they last on race day for $15 each with all proceeds benefiting the Gibsonburg Food Pantry. For more information or to obtain an entry form please call (419) 637-2634 or email m.glotzbecker@gibsonburgohio.org