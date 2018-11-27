Go 419 Must-Do List: Week of Nov. 26

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s time to plan your must-do events! Start here to see the best of the 419 at a glance.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2018 | 3:30 p.m. | Huntington Center
Marking the band’s 20th consecutive year of touring, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s annual November-December multi-sensory extravaganza comes to Huntington Center on Friday. The event, which sells out venues year after year, has cemented the group’s status as a must-attend, multi-generational, holiday tradition. Tickets still available!
Christmas in Ida 2018 | Ida, Michigan | Friday through Sunday
Enjoy a weekend of holiday fun in Ida! Friday Night: Off-road show, commemorative concert and benefit auction. Saturday: Craft show, food vendors, Santa Claus, free country concert and the Parade of Lights!
Holidays at the Manor House | Wildwood Preserve Metropark | December 1 - 16
Join a Toledo tradition for more than 40 years! Admission is free. Several new features have been added this year, including free ice skating and two free holiday movies. Each year, up to 30,000 people come to see how volunteers have re-imagined the holiday decorations, with more than 30 displays throughout the three-story, 34,000-square-foot mansion. The house will be open for self-guided tours daily, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The only exception is Wednesday, December 5, when it will close at 3 p.m.
A Christmas Carol | Toledo Rep | December 1 at 8 p.m. December 2 at 2:30 p.m.
A Toledo Rep tradition for more than 35 years, this timeless tale of redemption follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he is transformed by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future from a miserly old curmudgeon into a man who embodies the true meaning of Christmas. With lavish costumes, spectacular sets and a musical score rich with carols of the era, this production is one you will not want to miss!
Swanton Shines | Pilliod Park | 5 p.m.
This festive event involves a tree lighting, 5k run/walk, caroling, hot chocolate and more. Fun for the who family! Enjoy all sorts of holiday happenings in Swanton from a
Battle of the Badges: Police vs. Fire Hockey Game | Huntington Center | 3:30 – 5 p.m.
Support the Toledo Police and Fire Departments as they hit the ice for the eighth annual Battle of the Badges hockey game at the Huntington Center! The Walleye will play host to the Indy Fuel at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are available for $16 and are good for both games. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit police and fire Department charities. Use promo code “TPD” or “TFD” when you order to determine which charity your ticket will benefit. TPD tickets will benefit Toledo Mountain Mentors, a Toledo based non-profit that serves area youth, at-risk teens, and future leaders.
Orchard Christmas Holiday Market | Bennett’s Orchard | 12 - 6 p.m. | Ottawa Lake, MI
Bennetts Orchard and Broken Barrel Ciderhouse host a pop up market of local makers and bakers. Christmas Trees, wreaths, hard cider and much more will be on site.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Run and Walk | Hilfiker Elementary School Gibsonburg
The Gibsonburg holiday tradition continues with the Ugly Christmas Sweater Run and Walk. The 5K (3.1 mile) run and walk will start and finish at Hilfiker Elementary School in Gibsonburg at 9 a.m. As in years past, entry fee for this great event will be a new and unwrapped toy or non-perishable food items. Toys are distributed to young people from the community by the Gibsonburg Ministerial Association and food items are placed on the shelves of the Gibsonburg Food Pantry. Limited edition event shirts are on sale by pre-order and while they last on race day for $15 each with all proceeds benefiting the Gibsonburg Food Pantry. For more information or to obtain an entry form please call (419) 637-2634 or email m.glotzbecker@gibsonburgohio.org
Paws with Claus | The Town Center at Levis Commons | 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Santa Claus is welcoming all guests with paws to visit him in his house on Saturday. Please bring a donation of food, treats or toys for our friends at the Wood County and the Toledo Area Humane Society locations. Only pets that are on the “good list” please!
30th Annual Tours de Noel | Old West End | Sunday December 2 | 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Five beautifully decorated homes will be showcased during the tour. Don’t miss your chance to explore inside these five hidden treasures. First Congregational Church (2315 Collingwood Ave.), Glenwood Lutheran Church (2545 Monroe St.), and The Milmine-Stewart Home/ OWE Antiques (2001 Collingwood Ave.) will be open for tour and provide parking for the event
Downtown Perrysburg Holiday Parade | Louisiana Ave. | Sunday 2-4 p.m.
Starts at 2 p.m. at 7th and Louisiana to Saint Rose Church. Pre-parade activities start at 12 p.m. and include:
- Free treats at local shops downtown
- Live reindeer display
- Santa letter-writing station
- Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
- Craft station at Way Library
- Bean bag toss game
- Strolling carolers
- Free pictures with Santa after the parade
Lights Before Christmas | Toledo Zoo | Now through December 31
The award-winning light show is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekdays and until 9 p.m. on weekends. Zoo memberships include a ticket. Non-members $18 for adults and $12 for kids. Check out the Arctic Blast snowball launching, Ice Slide, Holiday Train and more!
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.