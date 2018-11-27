GM to cut 15% of salaried workers, including Ohioans

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Major restructuring at General Motors was announced Monday morning.
Five plants will soon close and 15 percent of the staff will be cut.
GM said it’s all part of an effort to improve overall business performance.
However, workers at all five plants closing are not taking the news lightly. Of the five plants, one is Lordstown, whose been a part of the General Motor family for over 50 years.
On March 1st, production of the Chevy Cruze will come to an end at the plant, leaving 1,200 workers out of a job and up to 300 more who work for parts suppliers in the region.
“Especially around the holidays my heart goes out to those people and we’ll be looking to see how we can help those other locals,” said Dennis Earl, President of the Local 14 UAW.
Earl said as an Ohioan and American, he’s taking GM’s decision personally, especially after being bailed out in 2009.
“The margins are the best they’ve ever been, they’re making record profits, and for a couple dollars they’re going to take this production and move it overseas and export these cars back to the United States,” said Earl. “These cars should’ve been and should be built in the United States.”
However, Joe Mehling, Executive Manager of Dave White Chevrolet in Sylvania, said he’s not surprised GM is following in the footsteps of Ford and Fiat Chrysler, who for the most part, have completely stopped producing sedans.
“GM’s the third to come to the realization that maybe there’s a different marketing strategy, a different implementation of what they want to produce in order to keep us competitive,” said Mehling.
Mehling said as far as the impact on local Chevy dealerships, the possibility of Cruze’s being taken off the showroom floor is a gamble GM’s willing to take.
He knows they could take a hit from people whose minds are made up on getting a sedan, but it's up to employees to attract their eyes to different products.
The hope for Lordstown would be the possibility of being included in GM’s future plans for electric and autonomous vehicle production.
If not, though, could Toledo be on the table for employees? Dennis Earl said it isn’t likely.
“As long as there are laid off GM employees, GM will not be adding any new badge numbers,” said Earl. “They will bring the laid off workers here if we have work for them. But there has to be work for them. They cannot come here and displace our workers.”
Neither the Toledo Transmission Plant or the Defiance Plant were included in the list of plants facing the possibility of closing.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.