First Alert Forecast: Scattered snow showers, travel with caution on untreated roads

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Cold and breezy this morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chill back in the teens. Scattered snow showers, especially west of I-75 and across southern Michigan.
Slippery spots on untreated roads will be expected, travel with caution. Snow showers will be possible into the afternoon with up to 1″ of an accumulations where they persist.
It will be chilly and dry the rest of the work week.
Rain and warmer weather will arrive into the weekend with highs back into the 40s. Rain will be likely, possibly steady and soaking on parts of Saturday with showers on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.