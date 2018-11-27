Findlay police asking for help IDing robbery suspect

Findlay police asking for help IDing robbery suspect
By WTOL Newsroom | November 27, 2018 at 12:14 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 12:14 PM

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Findlay police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police say the male in the photos is believed to be the man who robbed Great Scot on Nov. 18.

Police acknowledge the picture quality is not the greatest, but ask the public to take a look at the man’s black jacket to see if you recognize it.

Request for Assistance: FPD Case 01-18-11856 The Findlay Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying...

Posted by Findlay Police Department on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Anyone with information should call Findlay police at 419-424-7150 and reference case number 1-18-11856, or send the police department a direct message through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.