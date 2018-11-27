Findlay police asking for help IDing robbery suspect

FINDLAY (WTOL) - Findlay police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.
Police say the male in the photos is believed to be the man who robbed Great Scot on Nov. 18.
Police acknowledge the picture quality is not the greatest, but ask the public to take a look at the man’s black jacket to see if you recognize it.
Anyone with information should call Findlay police at 419-424-7150 and reference case number 1-18-11856, or send the police department a direct message through their Facebook page.
