Drivers holding a pet will be cited under Mantua’s new distracted driving law

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new law set to go into effect in Mantua will classify drivers who are holding an animal while operating a motor vehicle as distracted drivers.
Police will begin citing drivers who violate the new law on Dec. 20.
In addition to making cellphone use a primary offense, drivers will not be allowed to hold an animal or allow the pet to district their ability to drive safely.
First-time violators will be issued a minor misdemeanor. If a driver violates the ordinance twice in one year or if the violation causes a crash resulting in injury, a third-degree misdemeanor will be issued.
Using a bluetooth or hands-free device is not against the law, Mantua police say.
