A decades-long tradition continues to deck the halls of the Wildwood Manor House

TOLEDO (WTOL) - At every turn, there’s something new to see. Walking the halls of the Manor House at Wildwood Preserve Metropark fills your heart with childlike joy for the holidays.
Holidays in the Manor House starts December 1 through the 16. Enjoy a tour of the house where each room is designed and decorated by volunteers. Some of the volunteers have been decorating the house for almost 20 years!
There’s an application and an approval process each year.
If touring the house isn’t enough, new this year is ice skating in the front lawn of the Manor House and a larger train display.
Returning this year, s’more making over the camp fire and a family hike through the lit trails.
