Cleveland woman charged in nationwide Facebook scam loses extradition fight, hauled back to Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman charged with running a lucrative scam on social media is now in custody in Ohio.
Police confirm a private prisoner transport service escorted Zienup Sbeih-Maddox, 24, from Las Vegas, Nevada to Cleveland, where she was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail late Sunday night. She spent months fighting extradition to Ohio, where she faces multiple felony charges.
Sbeih-Maddox, who eluded law enforcement for more than a year, was arrested on a fugitive warrant in Las Vegas in August. She had been living under an alias at a Las Vegas youth homeless shelter since May.
Sbeih-Maddox is accused of using Facebook to scam hundreds of people across the United States and Canada out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. She ran a Facebook group called “Zee’s Place,” where she sold everything from heavily discounted baby products to Disney vacations.
Many of the victims who belonged to the group say Sbeih-Maddox never delivered the goods they had purchased.
Investigators say Sbeih-Maddox pulled in over $200,000 as part of the scam. At the same time, she was living in public housing in Cleveland and paying less than $80 per month in rent.
The Cleveland Division of Police issued a warrant for Sbeih-Maddox’s arrest on July 28, 2017 after charging her with telecommunications fraud and theft.
The Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department also investigated Sbeih-Maddox for public housing fraud. On Sept. 25, 2017, she was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on felony charges of grand theft, theft and tampering with records.
Sbeih-Maddox will be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.
We’re also told more evidence against Sbeih-Maddox, and possibly others, could be presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury in the coming weeks.
